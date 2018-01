RANTOUL — The Rantoul girls basketball team continued to struggle last week, falling to St. Joseph-Ogden last Monday.

The Eagles lost 60-38, as SJ-O’s Bree Trimble poured in 18 points, and Peyton Crowe pitched in 15 points.

On Thursday, the Eagles (3-20) lost to Prairie Central 56-39.

