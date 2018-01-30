Patches, the elusive Ludlow dog, likely to be put down

Patches was captured last week. The feral dog will likely be put down, an Animal Control official said.

LUDLOW — Patches, the elusive dog that captured the fancy of many in the community for his escapability, will likely be put down.

Officer Rebecca Eubig of Champaign County Animal Control said the dog, which was captured last week, is considered unadoptable.

Eubig said the village of Ludlow has no say in the matter.

“The dog was surrendered to Animal Control. Therefore, it becomes property of Animal Control,” Eubig said.

The agency determines if the dog is adoptable after it passes health and safety tests.

“The dog is pretty feral. The fact that it ran away from its owner is not a good sign,” Eubig said, adding that Patches also bit his owner.

The officer said the dog cannot become someone’s pet because it will run off the property of whomever tries to adopt it.

“There’s such an abundance of dogs” at the Animal Control facility in Urbana, that Eubig said it doesn’t have room to keep every canine that is brought there.

Ludlow Mayor Steve Thomas has called a meeting of the police committee for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Community Center to review the issues involving animal control.

He said he has called the meeting so the board’s Feb. 5 monthly meeting won’t get out of hand.

“People need to be educated to what the facts are,” Thomas said. “We’ve got all these news agencies calling and wanting to do a ... report.”

Thomas said people will be allowed to voice their opinions, and Police Chief Joe Navarro will explain the procedure that once the county is involved “it’s their case.”

The committee will review the ordinance as it pertains to the leash law as well as a parking vehicle ordinance and the duties of the village trustees.

“A bunch of residents want answers,” Thomas said. “There’s neighbors of the lady who had the dog who feel she should be put in jail for animal abuse.”

Thomas said that is not fair to the woman, who rescued the dog thinking she could help it, but it refused to be kept inside.

“I don’t care how many dogs you have, if ... it’s been on the run all its life, it’s like a horse that hasn’t been broke,” Thomas said. “Yet that’s what it’s like to take it into the house as a pet. That dog wanted nothing to do with that house.”

He said after the dog was out of the house, at one point the owner tried to get it back inside and the dog bit her on the arm.

“It wasn’t vicious; it’s just wild,” Thomas said, noting it took 3 1/2 weeks to catch the dog.

“It’s not a threat to society, but it is not adoptable. It’s almost like he’s a coyote, but, no, he’s a dog.”

Thomas said Animal Control did its job.

“The county, in no way, was lacking in anything. They gave it its due diligence,” he said.

Many in town began leaving food for Patches after they learned he was on the loose. Animal Control officers came to town every day trying to catch him, but it was only after people stopped leaving food — at Animal Control’s request — that the dog was caught. He went into a trap that had food and was captured.

Animal Control Director Stephanie Joos said the dog was one of the more elusive ones with which her department has been involved.

