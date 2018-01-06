Updated: Suspect detained in Friday morning Rantoul shooting

A car window was shattered by gunfire on Rantoul's east side Friday morning. It was one of two vehicles struck by bullets by a gunman who also fired several rounds into a nearby apartment, striking a man in the leg.

Updated 12:54 p.m.

RANTOUL — Police have detained a suspect in Friday morning’s shooting in east Rantoul.

Police Chief Tony Brown said Champaign County Sheriff’s Police stopped a vehicle matching the description of one seen driving away from the scene of the shooting. The vehicle was stopped on U.S. 45 north of Urbana.

Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the suspect was brought to the Rantoul police station for questioning.

A Rantoul man sustained non-life-threatening injuries when struck by gunfire. Police were called at 9:24 a.m.

“I believe he is supposed to undergo surgery this afternoon,” Sullivan said, noting the victim sustained a leg injury.

“The victim was inside the apartment when he was struck,” Sullivan said. “There were multiple shots fired into the apartment.”

He said there were other people in the apartment who were not hit. He didn’t know how many.

Sullivan said the suspect was also seen firing shots back toward the apartment as he ran away. As a result, two vehicles parked south of the apartment building were hit by bullets.

Witnesses saw the suspect get into a vehicle, which drove off, and they gave a description.

ORIGINAL STORY

RANTOUL -- A male was shot Friday morning in Rantoul and has been transported to an area hospital.

Police Chief Tony Brown said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive was reported to police at 9:24 a.m.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

Additional information will be provided when it is available.

